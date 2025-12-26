Honda Previews HRC Concepts and Race Cars at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026

Honda has confirmed it will showcase a mix of cutting-edge concept models and race-bred machines at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026, scheduled to run from 9 to 11 January at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. The brand’s display will carry the theme “Honda Sports DNA,” highlighting its performance heritage and motorsport influence.

Headlining the stand will be three world premieres. The first is the Civic Type R HRC Concept, developed by Honda Racing Corporation and infused with motorsport-derived enhancements aimed at elevating the performance of the already potent Civic Type R. Joining it is the Prelude HRC Concept, based on the new-generation Prelude that debuted in September 2025, featuring HRC-developed components designed to sharpen driving dynamics.

The third debut is the Civic e:HEV RS Prototype, a sport-focused iteration of Honda’s hybrid Civic. This model becomes the second Honda, after the Prelude, to feature the brand’s new S+ Shift control technology, which is intended to deliver a more engaging and responsive driving feel.

Beyond concept cars, Honda will also showcase its racing pedigree with the HRC Prelude-GT, a GT500-class machine slated to compete in the Super GT 2026 Series. Rounding out the experience will be a racing simulator constructed from the NSX-GT, offering visitors an immersive taste of Honda’s track-focused engineering.