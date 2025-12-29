Ducati XDiavel V4 Launched in India, Priced from ₹30.88 Lakh

Ducati has officially launched the all-new XDiavel V4 in India, bringing its bold Sport Cruiser philosophy to Indian roads. Blending the relaxed stance of a cruiser with the performance DNA of a superbike, the XDiavel V4 is aimed at riders who want standout design, strong road presence and serious performance in a single package.

At the heart of the motorcycle is Ducati’s 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, derived from the brand’s MotoGP and superbike lineage. Producing 168 hp and 12.8 kgm of torque, the V4 features a counter-rotating crankshaft that reduces gyroscopic effect for sharper handling, despite the bike’s muscular proportions. Power delivery is smooth and accessible, making the XDiavel V4 as comfortable in the city as it is on long highway runs.

The engine also stands out visually, finished in a glossy black unique to the XDiavel range. Ducati’s extended cylinder deactivation system improves efficiency by switching off the rear cylinders at low loads, while a Twin Pulse firing order and bespoke exhaust give the bike a distinctive, evolving exhaust note. Service intervals are equally impressive, with major maintenance scheduled at 60,000 km.

In terms of ergonomics, the XDiavel V4 combines a low, relaxed riding position with sharp dynamics, staying true to the model’s Dragster-inspired performance character.

In India, the Ducati XDiavel V4 is offered in two metallic shades—Burning Red and Black Lava. Prices are set at ₹30.88 lakh for Burning Red and ₹31.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for Black Lava, positioning the XDiavel V4 as one of the most distinctive high-performance cruisers on sale in the country.