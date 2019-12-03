2020 Hyundai i20 rear three quarters - IAB rendering

After previewing the next-gen Hyundai i20 from the front a few months back, IAB's digital illustrator Shoeb Kalania has created a new rendering to give a look at its rear-end now. The upcoming lifecycle makeover is expected to fully revamp the Hyundai i20's exterior design.

With the generation change, the all-new Hyundai i20 is going to receive an extreme outer makeover. We have already worked on its front-quarters in the previous rendering and the latest one (above) throws light on its jaw-dropping rear-end changes which will bring it in-line with the trending Hyundai design theme.

The most prominent update given to the rear of the 2020 Hyundai i20 will be its redesigned boot lid sporting the new connected LED tail lamps with integrated direction indicators. A similar set-up is also seen on the 2020 Hyundai ix25 (to be launched as the 2020 Hyundai Creta in India). On the lower portion, a new redesigned bumper boasts a sleek chrome bar which enwraps reflector lights at either end. The overall profile and shape/size will remain more and less the same. Also, thanks to its wider stance, the car appears to be closer to the ground which makes it look more aggressive.

Under the skin, the all-new Hyundai i20 will make use of an upgraded version of the current-gen i20's platform. In terms of interior updates, it will boast a completely new dashboard which will have a more elegant design. Also, the seats will likely be new and more comfortable. As revealed in a previous report, it will make use of the 2020 Hyundai ix25's fully digital instrument panel which includes a twin-segmented display and a centrally placed MID screen. Moreover, it will use a number of cabin elements borrowed from the Hyundai Venue, and this will help the company to reduce the development costs. Also new in the feature list will be the Blue Link suite connectivity application.

In terms of mechanicals, the 2020 Hyundai i20 is expected to be offered with a BS-VI 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine and the Kia Seltos' 1.5-litre diesel engine sans VGT. The engines will be mated to a 5-speed MT, a CVT or a 6-speed MT. At a later stage, there will likely be a previous report Hyundai i20 N-Line with a 1.0L T-GDI turbocharged petrol powerhouse married to a 7-speed DCT.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will be launched in India in mid-2020.