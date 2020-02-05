2020 Hyundai Tucson - Live from Auto Expo 2020

The facelifted Hyundai Tucson has made its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020. The 2020 Hyundai Tucson with BS6 petrol and diesel engines will be launched soon.

The facelift brings subtle design changes to the Hyundai Tucson. At the front, the tweaked grille and the Penta LED projector headlamps and the new bumper is with new partitioned housings for the fog lamps are among the main changes. The profile of the Hyundai Tucson remains unchanged, except for the new design for the machined alloy wheels. At the rear, the tail lamps have been revised.

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson has a more appealing interior design with revisions to the dashboard, central AC vents and the touchscreen infotainment system. While the old model had a beige-black interior, the new model has a black interior. The vertical central AC vents have been replaced with horizontal AC vents. There's a new touchscreen infotainment system with a floating-type 8-inch HD display.

The compact SUV also features a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, 8-way electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, push-button start with keyless entry, Infinity premium sound system and Hyundai blue link telematics technology.

The new Hyundai Tucson also debuts the BS6 versions of the old model's 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0-litre petrol develops 152 PS of power and 192 Nm of torque, while the 2.0-litre diesel here generates 185 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. An all-wheel drive system will be optionally available. Also new for MY2020 is an 8-speed automatic transmission, which will be available with the diesel engine.

The facelifted Hyundai Tucson will be offered with multiple warranty programs up to 5 years as well as road side assistance and free maintenance for up to 3 years. The 2020 Hyundai Tucson will compete with compact SUVs like the Jeep Compass, Honda CR-V and the upcoming Skoda Karoq.