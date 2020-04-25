2020 Hyundai i20 interior & safety features shown in new videos

New videos of the 2020 Hyundai i20 have been released, showing its interior and safety features. The upcoming premium hatchback will be more feature-packed than any of its predecessors.

The first video is about the infotainment system and the sound system of the 2020 Hyundai i20. The all-new sub-compact hatchback features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is the largest unit in its segment. It has been seamlessly merged with the instrument cluster, which is also a 10.25-inch screen. It has a sleek panel and is mounted on the top of the dashboard so that it can be viewed more easily.

The infotainment system of the 2020 Hyundai i20 features wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, satellite navigation and a wide range of connected car solutions, including Hyundai Live services, Blue Link app services and cloud-based natural language voice recognition. Hyundai will offer the 2020 i20 with a Bose audio system with eight speakers, including a sub-woofer, as well. This will be an optional feature, though.

The second video gives a peek at the advanced safety features of the Mk3 Hyundai i20. It shows the car’s upgraded Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) feature, which detects pedestrians and cyclists also in addition to cars. The driver gets an alert in case of a potential collision, and if there’s no manual response, FCA applies the brake. The same video shows the car’s Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LDVA) feature in work. LDVA alerts the driver when the stopped vehicle in the front starts to move.

Other new advanced safety features of the all-new Hyundai i20 include Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-traffic Collision Assist (RCCA), Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R), Parking Assist (PA) and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA).

The third video of the third-gen Hyundai i20 gives a look at its wireless charging pad in the centre console. Unlike in India, in Europe, the outgoing model isn’t available with wireless charging. The same video also reveals that wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto will become available with the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the first half of 2021. A smaller touchscreen infotainment system with fewer features should also be available in the car in select configurations.

All the aforementioned features of the 2020 Hyundai i20 are applicable for Europe. However, India will get some of them. We have covered more features as well as the design and the specifications of the upcoming hatchback in a previous report, which you can read here. The specifications expected in India are different, though.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.