Geely Enters Vietnam with Coolray SUV and Ambitious Growth Plans

Geely Auto has officially entered the Vietnamese market with the launch of the Coolray SUV, marking a significant step in its Southeast Asia expansion. This move aligns with Geely’s strategy to strengthen its global presence while catering to the growing demand in Vietnam.

Evin Ye, Vice President of Geely Automobile International Corporation (GAIC), emphasized that this entry is a strategic milestone aimed at offering diverse mobility solutions while boosting Vietnam’s automotive sector through local manufacturing and supply chain collaboration.

To enhance brand appeal, Geely has appointed popular Vietnamese singer and actress Chi Pu as its brand ambassador. Her modern and innovative persona aligns well with Geely’s progressive values, ensuring stronger connections with Vietnamese customers.

Diverse Portfolio and Local Manufacturing

Geely is introducing a “Multi-energy” product strategy in Vietnam. Following the Coolray, which has already gained global popularity, Geely plans to launch the flagship luxury SUV Monjaro and the electric SUV EX5 by Q2 2025. The Monjaro emphasizes luxury, while the EX5, Geely’s first EV in Vietnam, highlights its electric expertise. Over the next three years, Geely aims to introduce nine models, including ICE, PHEV, and BEV variants, in both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations.

Strategic Local Production and Dealer Network

To support local production, Geely has partnered with Vietnam’s Tasco Group to build a $168 million assembly facility in Thai Binh Province. Construction starts in 2025, with production expected by late 2026, initially delivering 75,000 vehicles annually. Additionally, Tasco Auto is developing a nationwide dealership network, with plans to expand from 15 to 50 locations by 2025, ensuring a seamless ownership experience for Vietnamese customers.