First 2020 Hyundai i20 sans camouflage hits the road

The first 2020 Hyundai i20 without camouflage or any disguise has been spied on the road. The upcoming car has already been previewed to European media.

The completely new Hyundai i20 has a more emotional design and is bigger in almost every dimension. It is longer and wider and flaunts bigger, 17-inch alloy wheels. LED headlights, large radiator grille with honeycomb pattern, sporty front bumper with pronounced outer ends and spoiler lip, striking character lines, rear bumper with faux diffuser and Z-shaped LED tail lights connected via a reflector stripe are some of the exterior highlights.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 has a roomier and way more upmarket cabin. It offers increased seating space for rear-seat passengers, more boot space and, thanks to a decreased beltline and a quarter glass behind the rear door, improved visibility. The luxury car-style steering wheel, the visually combined 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the horizontal blades covering the dashboard and the LED ambient light give the car a very classy look.

In India, Hyundai will offer the 2020 i20 with three different engines, a 1.2-litre MPi unit, a 1.0-litre T-GDi unit and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi unit. All the aforementioned features are of the Turkey-made 2020 i20 that will be sold in Europe. India is unlikely to get those 17-inch alloy wheels. Also, the India-made car will be a little bit shorter in length.

2020 Hyundai i20 Powertrains (India)*

Aspect\Engine 1.2 MPi 1.0 T-GDi 1.5 U2 CRDi Type Naturally aspirated MPi 4-cylinder petrol Turbocharged GDi 3-cylinder petrol Turbocharged CRDi 4-cylinder diesel Displacement 1,197 cc 998 cc 1,493 Maximum Power 83 PS at 6,000 rpm 100 PS at 6,000 rpm 100 PS at 4,000 rpm Maximum Torque 114 Nm at 4,000 rpm 172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm 240 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm Emission Standard BS6 BS6 BS6 Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic 6-speed manual

Hyundai reportedly plans to launch the 2020 i20 in India in September. The company may price it from around INR 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

*Expected

[Image Source: c.motorgraph.com]