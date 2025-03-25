Audi Introduces New Technology in its Body Shop

Audi has unveiled a new technology called “Agile Shimming,” enhancing precision in body shop operations at its Böllinger Höfe plant. This advanced system automates the fine-tuning process of exterior side parts, ensuring millimeter-level accuracy.

Traditionally, shimming required experienced workers to manually adjust clamping points by adding or removing fine shims. Now, with agile shimming, an algorithm monitors dimensional accuracy data from an in-line measurement system and automatically fine-tunes actuators. The control circuit connects directly to the measurement station, enabling real-time corrections.

Developed in-house by Audi experts from Neckarsulm and Ingolstadt, this innovation has been implemented in the production of the Audi e-tron GT. Wolfgang Shanz, Head of Audi Sport Production at Böllinger Höfe, highlights that agile shimming has significantly improved precision while showcasing Audi’s commitment to in-house innovation.

Böllinger Höfe serves as a real-world lab for testing digital solutions, driving Audi’s vision of a fully connected smart factory. This latest advancement not only boosts accuracy but also paves the way for further digitalization in production and logistics.