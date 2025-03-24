BMW Keeps Manual Transmission Alive, But For How Long?

The future of manual transmissions looks bleak as EVs and plug-in hybrids dominate the market. Advanced driver-assistance systems and modern safety features are optimized for automatic gearboxes, making them the preferred choice. Additionally, automakers find it cost-effective to streamline variants by phasing out manuals.

However, BMW isn’t ready to give up on manuals yet. Speaking with BMW Blog, Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at BMW M, said that “there’s nothing ever closed forever.” She emphasized that in the U.S., driving a manual is still seen as a “lifestyle statement.”

Despite this commitment, most M models are now automatic. M SUVs, the M5, and M8 only come with two pedals. Even on the M2, M3, and M4, opting for the six-speed manual means compromising on power. Additionally, xDrive variants are exclusively automatic.

The upcoming all-wheel-drive M2, expected next year, will only feature an eight-speed automatic. Thankfully, this won’t signal the end of the rear-wheel-drive manual version.

While BMW remains open to manuals, Neubauer admitted that their future depends on the concept and segment. The fate of the next-gen M3 G84, expected to debut in 2028, remains uncertain. Similarly, the current M2 is expected to stay in production until 2029, but whether the manual option lasts until the end is still up in the air.

For now, BMW purists can still enjoy shifting gears, but the long-term future of manuals is anything but guaranteed.

Source