Next-Gen Toyota GR Yaris to Feature Brand's New Turbo-Hybrid Engine

Toyota is gearing up to revolutionize its GR sports car lineup with a new 2.0-litre turbocharged hybrid engine. This cutting-edge powertrain is designed to breathe new life into the GR sub-brand, ensuring compliance with stringent emissions regulations without sacrificing performance.

Currently undergoing rigorous testing in the GR Yaris M Concept, Toyota is pushing this engine to its limits, ensuring reliability and performance. The engine’s shorter piston stroke makes it smaller and lighter, allowing hybrid components to be integrated with minimal weight penalty. According to GR engineer Hiroyuki Yamada, this development ensures that both plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid configurations can be seamlessly accommodated.

While Toyota has yet to reveal full technical specifications, initial reports suggest that the engine will produce around 400bhp for road-going models. This could pave the way for a second-generation GR Yaris, replacing the current 1.6-litre turbo triple that pumps out 276bhp.

The arrival of this advanced hybrid engine is good news for European sports car enthusiasts, especially since the previous GR Yaris was available in limited numbers due to strict emissions regulations. Toyota’s move toward hybrid technology not only enhances performance but also ensures that GR models remain relevant in the evolving automotive landscape.