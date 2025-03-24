Škoda Superb Celebrates 90 Years of Excellence

The Škoda Superb has been a symbol of innovation and luxury since its debut 90 years ago. First introduced in 1934, it quickly gained a reputation for comfort, advanced technology, and spacious interiors. The original model, the Škoda 640 Superb, featured a six-cylinder engine with 55 hp, hydraulic brakes, and a modern 12V electrical system. Production continued until 1949, with various body styles, including a rare 4×4 variant.

After a 50-year break, Škoda revived the Superb name in 2001. The modern iteration offered a spacious cabin, premium features, and a range of powerful engines, including a V6 with Tiptronic automatic transmission. The second generation (2008) introduced a practical Hatch and Combi estate, while the third generation (2015) enhanced technology and efficiency. By then, the Superb had become one of Škoda’s most successful models.

Now in its fourth generation, the Superb continues to evolve. Available as a Hatch or Combi estate, it offers petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid options. The plug-in hybrid variant delivers an impressive electric range of up to 120 km, catering to modern mobility needs. With over 65,000 units of the latest model sold, the Superb remains a benchmark for comfort and innovation, proving that after 90 years, its legacy is stronger than ever.