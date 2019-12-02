Hyundai Venue sales zoom past 50,000 units in just six months - Report

Hyundai Motor India launched the Venue, its first sub-4 metre SUV, in May 2019. The company sold a total of 51,257 units of the Venue by October-end. Out of total units sold, the contribution of the petrol engine variants was 29,726 units, while the diesel engine variant accounted for the remaining 21,531 units (58:42 petrol:diesel).

The Hyundai Venue has continuously remained one of India's top-selling UV. It entered this list the very same month of its launch by selling over 7,049 units in May 2019, and then 8,763 units in the following month (June 2019). A month later (July 2019), it even surpassed the segment leader Maruti Vitara Brezza by selling over 9,585 units. While in the months of August, September and October, it sold 9,342, 7,942 and 8,576 units respectively. The Hyundai Venue has clocked over 80,000 bookings till date.

The launch of the Venue has further solidified Hyundai's position in the UV market. In between April-October 2019, the company sold a total of 1,06,366 UVs out of which 48% sales were of the Venue. In October, combined sales of the Creta and Venue stood at 15,845 units, which accounts for 35% year-on-year growth for the month of October 2019 when compared to the corresponding month of 2018 when the company sold only 11,702 units (UV).

With the strong performance of SUVs, the company has strengthened its UV market share from 13.91% in 2018 to 19.43% in 2019, which is a direct jump of 5%. Hyundai Motor India sold a total of 2,94,444 vehicles in the April-October 2019 period, and SUVs accounted for 36% of the overall sales.

Hyundai Venue - Highlights

Design Performance Comfort and Convenience Safety Connectivity Technologies − Aggressive Front Dark Chrome Grille− LED Tail lamps− Projector H/ lamp with LED DRLs− Outside Door Handles Chrome − Shark Fin Antenna − Projector Type Fog lamps − 1.0L Turbo PL Engine w/ 6MT− 7 Speed DCT − Electric Sunroof− Cruise Control− Air Purifier− Wireless Charger − Voice Recognition − Arkamys Sound − Rear AC Vents − Cornering Lamps − Glove box cooling − 6 Airbags− Speed Sensing Auto Door lock− ESC/ESP & VSM (Vehicle Stability Mgt.)− HAC (Hill Assist Control) − BAS (Brake Assist System) − ISOFIX − Full Connectivity – Hyundai BLUE LINK− Remote Start, Door/Climate/Horn/ Light Control− Real-time Traffic Information− POI Send2Car (Destination Transfer) − Destination Set in link with Schedule − Vehicle Theft Notification/Track / Immobilize − Share My Car (APP Sharing) − 8” Touchscreen AVNT w/ Apple Carplay & Android Aut

[Source: autocarindia.com]