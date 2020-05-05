2020 Honda City modified with bodykit for Honda NSX resemblance

A 2020 Honda City modified with bodykit from NKS Design aims to look much sportier than Honda intended. The Thai car modifier has given the upcoming sedan in India a Honda NSX-inspired styling.

The 2020 Honda City seen here is fitted with custom-made bumpers designed on the lines of the Mk2 Honda NSX supercar that was unveiled in 2015. The front bumper comes with a splitter, while the rear bumper includes a diffuser in the same style as on the supercar, with the same number of fins (six). The modified car even mimics the flagship Honda’s trapezoidal exhaust that is positioned in the centre.

The 2020 City modified with the NSX bodykit includes bigger multi-spoke alloy wheels in a black finish, red brake callipers and a rear wing as well. Honda offers the 2020 City in Thailand in S, V, SV and RS grades. This particular sample is in the SV grade, which we can tell from its exclusive have chrome door handles on the outside.

Honda will launch the 2020 City in India likely later this month, once the market opens nationwide. Leaked brochure of the Indian 2020 City has revealed that the company will offer it with features like LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch HD full-colour TFT MID and first-in-segment Alexa remote capability. Know more about this in our special report here. The Thai-made 2020 City has received a 5-star safety rating under ASEAN NCAP.

The entry price of the 2020 Honda City in India will likely fall somewhere between INR 10.00-10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: facebook.com]