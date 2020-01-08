2020 Honda City: Variant-wise features and spec sheet listed in English

The India-bound 2020 Honda City's complete list of specifications and variant-wise features weren't available initially. Now they're out, and we've explained them in detail in this post.

The specifications and features listed here apply to the version sold in Thailand. The version to be offered in India will have some differences.

Variant-wise Features

Feature Grade S V SV RS EXTERIOR HEADLIGHT TYPE PROJECTOR LED AUTOMATIC OFF HEADLIGHT WHEN ENGINE OFF O LED DAY TIME RUNNING LIGHT (DRL) O LED TAIL LIGHT O FRONT GRILLE CHROMIUM GLOSS BLACK SPORT RS DECORATION - O GLOSS BLACK TRUNK SPOILER - O OUTER DOOR HANDLE BODY COLOUR CHROMIUM BODY COLOUR LED FOG LIGHT - O DOOR MIRROR BODY COLOUR SPORT BLACK POWER RETRACTABLE SIDE DOOR MIRROR WITH TURNING LIGHT - O INTERMITTENT WIPER O SHARK FIN ANTENNA O FRONT & REAR DEFOGGER O WHEEL STEEL WITH COVER 15" 15" ALLOY 16" ALLOY INTERIOR/COMFORT INTERIOR COLOR BLACK TWO TONE (IVORY/BLACK) BLACK SEAT MATERIAL FABRIC LEATHER & SYNTHETIC LEATHER SUEDE / FABRIC / SYNTHETIC LEATHER WITH RED STITCH PIANO BLACK CONSOLE DECORATION - O CHROME INNER DOOR HANDLE - O DRIVER SEAT HEIGHT ADJUSTER O AIR-CONDITION O AUTOMATIC KEYLESS ENTRY WITH TRUNK OPENER O ONE PUSH IGNITION SYSTEM O HONDA SMART KEY SYSTEM - O IDLE STOP SYSTEM with ON/OFF SWITCH O TELESCOPIC STEERING O PADDLE SHIFT SYSTEM - O CRUISE CONTROL SYSTEM - O MULTI-INFORMATION DISPLAY O WITH WHITE ILLUMINATION WITH RED ILLUMINATION ECO INDICATOR O ECON BOTTON O ACCESSORY SOCKET 1 FR ADDITIONAL 2 SOCKETS FOR REAR PASSENGERS DAY & NIGHT REARVIEW MIRROR O VANITY MIRROR DR DR & AS MAP LIGHT O CENTER CONSOLE BOX - O REAR ARMREST WITH CUP HOLDER - O ASSISTANT SEAT POCKET O INTERIOR LIGHT O GRAB RAIL 3 4 TRUNK LIGHT O ENTERTAINMENT DISPLAY AUDIO O 8" ADVANCED TOUCH WITH Apple CarPlay(1) BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY O MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL WITH HFT O SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY(2) - O Siri VOICE CONTROL(3) - O USB JACK 1 2 SPEAKER 4 8 Honda CONNECT - O SAFETY DUAL SRS O SIDE AIRBAGS O SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS - O FRONT PASSENGER SEAT BELT REMINDER O ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEM (ABS) AND ELECTRONIC BRAKE DISTRIBUTION (EBD) O VEHICLE STABILITY ASSIST (VSA) O HILL START ASSIST (HSA) O EMERGENCY STOP SIGNAL (ESS) O MULTI-ANGLE REARVIEW CAMERA - O PRETENTIONAL SEAT BELT WITH LOAD LIMITED O FRONT SEAT BELT 3P ELR (x2) O REAR SEAT BELT 3P ELR (x3) O IMMOBILIZER & SECURITY ALARM O AUTO DOOR LOCK BY SPEED O ISOFIX & CHILD ANCHOR O WAVE KEY O HIGH-MOUNT STOP LAMP O

Exterior

The new City seeks heavy inspiration from bigger Honda offerings like Civic and Accord, when it comes to design on the outside. While the top-spec variant comes with full LED headlamps, the other variants will feature projector headlamps. LED DRLs and LED tail lights are standard. The top variant is equipped with LED fog lamps as well.

The all-new Honda City is longer, wider and lower than the previous generation model. The top-spec variants come with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the lower ones ride on 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels or 15-inch alloy wheels. The ORVMs are door-mounted.

The top-of-the-line RS variant sports a boot-mounted spoiler and a faux diffuser.

Interior

Compared to the old model, which had an asymmetric design for the dashboard, the all-new Honda City has a more conventionally laid out dashboard. The multifunctional steering wheel is all-new and so is the twin-pod analogue instrument console and an MID screen in between. The AC vents are bigger and have vertical layouts unlike in the old model.

The touchscreen infotainment system is a bigger, 8-inch unit and offers Apple Carplay and Android Auto smartphone integration support. Another bigger change is the replacement of the touch-sensitive climate control panel for a conventional three-knob unit. Given the increase in length and wheelbase, expect the 2020 Honda City to have an enhanced sense of space with more legroom and knee room on offer.

For the Indian market, the 2020 Honda City will receive few changes and feature additions. The cabin could have a lighter theme. Additional features will likely include an electric sunroof and rear AC vents.

In terms of safety, the Honda City has got a long list of equipment including front, side and curtain airbags, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, ISOFIX mounts for child seats and more, all of which are expected to be offered in the Indian version.

Specifications

Aspect Grade S V SV RS ENGINE TYPE DOHC 3 CYLINDER 12 VALVE VTEC TURBO FUEL DISTRIBUTION PGM-FI FUEL TYPE E20 DISPLACEMENT (cc.) 988 BORE x STROKE (mm.) 73.0 x 78.7 COMPRESSION RATIO 10.0 : 1 HORSEPOWER Kw. (PS) / Rpm 90 (122) / 5,500 TORQUE N.- m. (Kg.-m.) / Rpm 173 (17.6) / 2,000 - 4,500 DRIVE BY WIRE (DBW) o TRANSMISSION TRANSMISSION TYPE CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) GEAR RATIO 2.544 ~ 0.402 REVERSE 2.726 ~ 1.543 FINAL 5 STEERING SYSTEM TYPE RACK & PINION WITH POWER ASSISTED (EPS) RATIO 14 LOCK TO LOCK 3 TURNING RADIUS (m.) 5 BRAKE SYSTEM FRONT VENTILATED DISK REAR DRUM SUSPENSION SYSTEM FRONT McPherson STRUT WITH STABILIZER BAR REAR TORSION BEAM DIMENSION (mm.) LENGTH 4,553 WIDTH 1,748 HEIGHT 1,467 WHEELBASE 2,589 TREAD FR. / RR. 1,497 / 1,483 GROUND CLEARANCE 135 WEIGHT (kg.) 1,150 1,154 1,165 WHEEL SIZE 15X6J 16X6J TYRE SIZE 185/60R15 185/55R16 SPARE TIRE SIZE T135/80D15 TANK CAPACITY (liter) 40

In Thailand, Honda has made the all-new City available with a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine (122 PS/173 Nm) and a CVT as standard.

In India, however, Honda will offer the all-new City with 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol and 1.5L turbocharged diesel four-cylinder engines. Unlike in the old model, the CVT option will be available in the diesel engine variant as well.

Indian Launch

The 2020 Honda City is now being tested on the Indian roads and it will still be a few months before it makes it the showrooms. Its starting price will likely be close to INR 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom.