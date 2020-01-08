2020 Honda City: Variant-wise features and spec sheet listed in English

08/01/2020 - 20:55 | ,  ,   | jeogeorge
  • https://www.facebook.com

The India-bound 2020 Honda City's complete list of specifications and variant-wise features weren't available initially. Now they're out, and we've explained them in detail in this post.

The specifications and features listed here apply to the version sold in Thailand. The version to be offered in India will have some differences.

Variant-wise Features

Feature
Grade
SVSVRS
EXTERIOR
HEADLIGHT TYPEPROJECTORLED
AUTOMATIC OFF HEADLIGHT WHEN ENGINE OFFO
LED DAY TIME RUNNING LIGHT (DRL)O
LED TAIL LIGHTO
FRONT GRILLECHROMIUMGLOSS BLACK
SPORT RS DECORATION-O
GLOSS BLACK TRUNK SPOILER-O
OUTER DOOR HANDLEBODY COLOURCHROMIUMBODY COLOUR
LED FOG LIGHT-O
DOOR MIRRORBODY COLOURSPORT BLACK
POWER RETRACTABLE SIDE DOOR MIRROR WITH TURNING LIGHT-O
INTERMITTENT WIPERO
SHARK FIN ANTENNAO
FRONT & REAR DEFOGGERO
WHEELSTEEL WITH COVER 15"15" ALLOY16" ALLOY
INTERIOR/COMFORT
INTERIOR COLORBLACKTWO TONE (IVORY/BLACK)BLACK
SEAT MATERIALFABRICLEATHER & SYNTHETIC LEATHER
SUEDE / FABRIC / SYNTHETIC LEATHER WITH RED STITCH
PIANO BLACK CONSOLE DECORATION-O
CHROME INNER DOOR HANDLE-O
DRIVER SEAT HEIGHT ADJUSTERO
AIR-CONDITIONOAUTOMATIC
KEYLESS ENTRY WITH TRUNK OPENERO
ONE PUSH IGNITION SYSTEMO
HONDA SMART KEY SYSTEM-O
IDLE STOP SYSTEM with ON/OFF SWITCHO
TELESCOPIC STEERINGO
PADDLE SHIFT SYSTEM-O
CRUISE CONTROL SYSTEM-O
MULTI-INFORMATION DISPLAYOWITH WHITE ILLUMINATION
WITH RED ILLUMINATION
ECO INDICATORO
ECON BOTTONO
ACCESSORY SOCKET1 FR
ADDITIONAL 2 SOCKETS FOR REAR PASSENGERS
DAY & NIGHT REARVIEW MIRRORO
VANITY MIRRORDRDR & AS
MAP LIGHTO
CENTER CONSOLE BOX-O
REAR ARMREST WITH CUP HOLDER-O
ASSISTANT SEAT POCKETO
INTERIOR LIGHTO
GRAB RAIL34
TRUNK LIGHTO
ENTERTAINMENT
DISPLAY AUDIOO8" ADVANCED TOUCH WITH Apple CarPlay(1)
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITYO
MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL WITH HFTO
SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY(2)-O
Siri VOICE CONTROL(3)-O
USB JACK12
SPEAKER48
Honda CONNECT-O
SAFETY
DUAL SRSO
SIDE AIRBAGSO
SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS-O
FRONT PASSENGER SEAT BELT REMINDERO
ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEM (ABS) AND ELECTRONIC BRAKE DISTRIBUTION (EBD)O
VEHICLE STABILITY ASSIST (VSA)O
HILL START ASSIST (HSA)O
EMERGENCY STOP SIGNAL (ESS)O
MULTI-ANGLE REARVIEW CAMERA-O
PRETENTIONAL SEAT BELT WITH LOAD LIMITEDO
FRONT SEAT BELT 3P ELR (x2)O
REAR SEAT BELT 3P ELR (x3)O
IMMOBILIZER & SECURITY ALARMO
AUTO DOOR LOCK BY SPEEDO
ISOFIX & CHILD ANCHORO
WAVE KEYO
HIGH-MOUNT STOP LAMPO

Exterior

2020 Honda City Rs Headlamps

The new City seeks heavy inspiration from bigger Honda offerings like Civic and Accord, when it comes to design on the outside. While the top-spec variant comes with full LED headlamps, the other variants will feature projector headlamps. LED DRLs and LED tail lights are standard. The top variant is equipped with LED fog lamps as well.

2020 Honda City Exteriors 2019 Thai Motor Expo 33

The all-new Honda City is longer, wider and lower than the previous generation model. The top-spec variants come with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the lower ones ride on 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels or 15-inch alloy wheels. The ORVMs are door-mounted.

2020 Honda City Rs Exterior 15

The top-of-the-line RS variant sports a boot-mounted spoiler and a faux diffuser.

Interior

Compared to the old model, which had an asymmetric design for the dashboard, the all-new Honda City has a more conventionally laid out dashboard. The multifunctional steering wheel is all-new and so is the twin-pod analogue instrument console and an MID screen in between. The AC vents are bigger and have vertical layouts unlike in the old model.

2020 Honda City Modulo Meter Console 2019 Thai Mot

The touchscreen infotainment system is a bigger, 8-inch unit and offers Apple Carplay and Android Auto smartphone integration support. Another bigger change is the replacement of the touch-sensitive climate control panel for a conventional three-knob unit. Given the increase in length and wheelbase, expect the 2020 Honda City to have an enhanced sense of space with more legroom and knee room on offer.

2020 Honda City Rs Interior 22

For the Indian market, the 2020 Honda City will receive few changes and feature additions. The cabin could have a lighter theme. Additional features will likely include an electric sunroof and rear AC vents.

2020 Honda City Modulo Interior 2019 Thai Motor Ex

In terms of safety, the Honda City has got a long list of equipment including front, side and curtain airbags, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, ISOFIX mounts for child seats and more, all of which are expected to be offered in the Indian version.

Specifications

Aspect
Grade
SVSVRS
ENGINE
TYPEDOHC 3 CYLINDER 12 VALVE VTEC TURBO
FUEL DISTRIBUTIONPGM-FI
FUEL TYPEE20
DISPLACEMENT (cc.)988
BORE x STROKE (mm.)73.0 x 78.7
COMPRESSION RATIO10.0 : 1
HORSEPOWER Kw. (PS) / Rpm90 (122) / 5,500
TORQUE N.- m. (Kg.-m.) / Rpm173 (17.6) / 2,000 - 4,500
DRIVE BY WIRE (DBW)o
TRANSMISSION
TRANSMISSION TYPECVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
GEAR RATIO2.544 ~ 0.402
REVERSE2.726 ~ 1.543
FINAL5
STEERING SYSTEM
TYPERACK & PINION WITH POWER ASSISTED (EPS)
RATIO14
LOCK TO LOCK3
TURNING RADIUS (m.)5
BRAKE SYSTEM
FRONTVENTILATED DISK
REARDRUM
SUSPENSION SYSTEM
FRONTMcPherson STRUT WITH STABILIZER BAR
REARTORSION BEAM
DIMENSION (mm.)
LENGTH4,553
WIDTH1,748
HEIGHT1,467
WHEELBASE2,589
TREAD FR. / RR.1,497 / 1,483
GROUND CLEARANCE135
WEIGHT (kg.)1,1501,1541,165
WHEEL SIZE15X6J16X6J
TYRE SIZE185/60R15185/55R16
SPARE TIRE SIZET135/80D15
TANK CAPACITY (liter)40

In Thailand, Honda has made the all-new City available with a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine (122 PS/173 Nm) and a CVT as standard.

2020 Honda City Modulo Engine 2019 Thai Motor Expo

In India, however, Honda will offer the all-new City with 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol and 1.5L turbocharged diesel four-cylinder engines. Unlike in the old model, the CVT option will be available in the diesel engine variant as well.

Indian Launch

The 2020 Honda City is now being tested on the Indian roads and it will still be a few months before it makes it the showrooms. Its starting price will likely be close to INR 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest