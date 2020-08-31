1000 Royal Enfield bikes delivered in Kerela on the festival of Onam

The oldest continuous-production motorcycle manufacturer in the world, Royal Enfield has announced that it has delivered a total of 1000 motorcycles in Kerela on the festival of Onam.

Royal Enfield has 59 dealer stores and 25 studio stores in Kerela. On the auspicious day of Onam, the Chennai-based company delivered 1000 Royal Enfield bikes to the customers across the entire state through its stores. The motorcycles included Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Bullet, and more.

Royal Enfield’s current product line-up in India consists of the 650 Twins, Bullet, Classic, and Himalayan. Soon, there will be a new motorcycle added to this list and that is going to be the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The launch of the Thunderbird successor is due for many months now. It is being speculated that Royal Enfield will finally introduce the all-new Meteor 350 next month.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be the company’s first motorcycle to be based on its all-new 350cc platform which consists of a brand-new 350cc engine, gearbox, double-cradle chassis and frame. Thanks to the leaked brochure, several details of the upcoming motorcycle have been revealed. For example, the Meteor 350 will have 3 variants - Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova - and all of them will have the Tripper Navigation feature as standard. The company will provide a total of 7 colour choices with the new bike.

In other news, a new twin-cylinder Royal Enfield Cruiser has been spotted testing for the first time. It is likely to use the same 650cc engine that has been fitted in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The spied prototype appears to be in the later stages of development and thus, perhaps, the 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser might be introduced in the first quarter of 2021.

