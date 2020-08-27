Royal Enfield launched the Classic 500 Tribute Black limited edition model in India earlier this year to formally bid adieu to its 500cc engine. The Chennai-based company did not update its 500cc motorcycles to meet the new BS6 emission norms. Thus, all 500cc Royal Enfield bikes were discontinued in the Indian market. However, the Classic 500 continued to be exported.

Now, Royal Enfield has announced the Classic 500 Tribute Black limited edition for the UK and thus, marked the end of its 500cc engine in this region as well. Only 210 units of this special model will be available costing GBP 5,499 (which converts to INR 5.36 lakh) each. While the Classic 500 will be off the shelves, Royal Enfield will continue to provide service and spares for its owners.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black features a beautiful dual-tone matte black and gloss black colour scheme along with hand-painted "Madras stripes" pinstriping. The company will also mark these limited-edition models with unique serial numbers. Additional accessories such as canvas panniers with mounting racks, touring mirrors, pillion seat, and a machined oil filler cap will also be made available.

Powering the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black will be the iconic 499cc, single-cylinder, UCE which churns out 27.2 bhp of power and 41.3 Nm of torque.

With the end of the 500cc Royal Enfield bikes, the company will direct its focus towards developing more motorcycles for the UK and international markets based on the 650cc platform. Based on the earlier reports, new 650cc Royal Enfield bikes could be launched in the next few years. Although exact details haven’t been revealed, these new models could include a Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, a Royal Enfield Roadster 650 and/or a Royal Enfield Bobber 650. The new bikes will help the brand to expand its current 650 cc product line-up and cater to the needs of a much wider audience globally.

