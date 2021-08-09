Recently Spied Yamaha R15 v4 Could Actually be New Yamaha R2?

A bunch of spy shots of a new Yamaha motorcycle being tested in India had recently surfaced online. While some said it is the Yamaha R15 v4 undergoing road testing, others speculated that it’s a prototype of the new Yamaha R3. Now, there’s a new development that hints that the motorcycle behind the camouflage could be an all-new Yamaha R2.

As per a recent media report, Yamaha has filed trademark applications for multiple new names with the European Union Intellectual Property Office and the respective IP offices in Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, Switzerland and Uruguay. The list contains a total of 8 entries including “Yamaha R2”. This suggests that one of the next motorcycles that Yamaha could be working on might be an all-new R2.

It is to be noted that filing a trademark application does not guarantee that an actual product is in development. However, considering that Yamaha had earlier trademarked the moniker “Yamaha R7” and then launched the new motorcycle in international markets, we are optimistic about the existence of an all-new Yamaha R2.

The new Yamaha R2 would be powered by a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a displacement close to 200cc. For reference, the current-gen Yamaha R15 draws power from a 155cc motor that produces 18.6 PS and 14.1 Nm. The R2’s motor will have higher output figures and is likely to feature Yamaha’s VVA technology, too. In terms of design, we would not be surprised to see Yamaha R7-like styling being incorporated in the new R2.

Now, coming back to the recent spy shots. Well, we do not want to rule out any possibility at the moment. The R15 has a strong presence in India and having an updated version of the motorcycle would certainly be welcomed by the enthusiasts. On the other hand, we do miss the Yamaha R3 and a revised model of the same would spark some excitement in the community. And if it’s the Yamaha R2, then bikes like the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, KTM RC 200, and others should be worried.

Image Source: iwanbanaranblog