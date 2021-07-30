Yamaha R15 v4 Spied Again, Clearest Spy Shots Reveal Multiple Features

The Yamaha R15 v4 was spied for the first time earlier this month. The spy video captured the new motorcycle from different angles, however, the footage wasn’t very clear. Now, a few new spy shots have surfaced online. These are the clearest images of the R15 v4 yet and thus reveal multiple features.

The Yamaha R15 v4 test mule captured in the new spy images continues to wear heavy camouflage. However, we can still figure out some of the details. For instance, the front fairing of the motorcycle looks somewhat similar to that of the current Yamaha R15 v3 that’s on sale in the Indian market. It has been revised but the silhouette is still present. The dual-LED headlamp setup has been ditched for the adoption of a single, projector-type unit that’s placed in the centre of the front fascia. It certainly reminds us of the new Yamaha R7.

We can also see in the new spy images that the Yamaha R15 v4 will be fitted with USD front forks. The front rotor also appears to be larger in size. ABS is present too. The design of the alloy wheels remains more or less the same. A closer observation also reveals that the R15 v4 would continue to use the highly capable Deltabox frame.

The riding stance of the Yamaha R15 v4 will continue to be forward-biased giving that big sportbike feel. There wouldn’t be adjustable levers for the front brake and clutch. A steel-braided front brake line would not be incorporated. Also, the side turn indicators placed on the front fairing continue to be halogen-type. Some of the other expected features in the new Yamaha R15 v4 based on the previous spy shots include a tweaked rear cowl, redesigned exhaust, and familiar LED taillamp.

We would not be surprised to see the Yamaha R15 v4 become one of the highly anticipated launches of the year. The prototype in the spy shots looked pretty much ready to hit the production line. However, it would be too early to comment when Yamaha would introduce the new motorcycle in the market. We are expecting to learn more about the R15 v4 in the near future.

