Yamaha R15 v4 with R7-Like Projector Headlamp Spied Testing - VIDEO

A new spy video has surfaced online showing what seems to be a prototype of the Yamaha R15 v4. The test mule, wearing heavy camouflage, has been spotted undergoing road testing in Ghaziabad, UP. This is the first sighting of the R15 v4 prototype.

The spy video shows the rear quarter view of the Yamaha R15 v4 prototype. The design of the motorcycle’s rear end seems to be slightly reworked compared to the current-gen R15 that’s on sale in the Indian market. The rear cowl appears to be somewhat tweaked, however, the LED taillight looks untouched. The blacked-out muffler also appears to be tinkered a little bit.

The later part of the spy video shows the front end of the Yamaha R15 v4 prototype. Although the footage is not very clear, it does give us a glimpse of the redesigned fascia of the motorcycle. Unlike the current-gen R15 which features dual LED headlamps, the new iteration would come equipped with a single projector-type LED headlamp with integrated LED DRLs, perhaps, similar to what we have seen in the Yamaha R7.

Some of the other features that can be expected to come with the Yamaha R15 v4 include Bluetooth connectivity, a revised instrument cluster, and new colour options. The motorcycle is likely to carry forward the split seat design. It will also have clip-on handlebars for the dedicated and forward-biased riding stance.

As far as the engine is concerned, the Yamaha R15 v4 would be featuring a reworked version of the 155cc motor that powers the current model in which it produces 18.6 PS and 14.1 Nm. Yamaha’s VVA technology is expected to make its way into the new iteration as well. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a hike in power and torque figures in the R15 v4.

Source: Abhinav Bhatt on YouTube