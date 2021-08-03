New KTM RC 390 to Have Adjustable Suspension, Likely of KTM 390 Adventure

The new KTM RC 390 has to be one of the highly awaited launches of the year. The updated model of the fully-faired motorcycle has been recently revealed via a bunch of official images that were leaked online. So now we know about some of the new RC 390’s features including the adjustable suspension that is likely to be borrowed from the international model of the KTM 390 Adventure.

In one of the leaked images (above), we can clearly see the adjusters on top of the front forks. The left fork top has a white adjuster whereas the right fork top has a red adjuster. This setup is identical to the one which is available on the international-spec KTM 390 Adventure that features adjustable compression as well as rebound damping for the front forks. This suggests that the new KTM RC 390 would offer the same level of adjustment options.

As for the rear suspension, the new motorcycle will be equipped with a monshock with pre-load adjustability and might also offer rebound damping.

The adjustable suspension setup on the new KTM RC 390 is indeed tempting and will be welcomed with open arms, especially by enthusiasts. It will provide riders with the option of tuning the suspension settings as per their liking and extract the maximum out of the fast motorcycle. However, it would be interesting to see whether KTM introduces the new RC 390 with adjustable suspension in the Indian market or not because the Austrian brand had opted for a similar strategy with the KTM 390 Adventure.

Well, to know exactly what KTM has in mind, we will need to wait a bit more. Since the new RC 390 has already been revealed thanks to these leaked images, we wouldn’t surprised to see the updated model getting launched in India very soon.