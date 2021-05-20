New Yamaha R7 Unveiled Globally - Not Yamaha R6's Successor

After a couple of teaser videos, the all-new Yamaha R7 is finally out in the open. The latest model to join the Japanese brand’s sportbike range has been unveiled globally.

Thanks to the bunch of leaked images that surfaced on the internet last week, we knew what the new Yamaha R7 will look like. It does have the silhouette of the beloved Yamaha R6, however, it isn’t exactly the R6’s successor. It’s more like a faired sibling of the Yamaha MT-07.

The front end of the new Yamaha R7 would receive mixed opinions. With a single projector headlamp in the centre placed inside an air intake duct; the new sportbike’s front look might not be everyone’s cup of tea. However, the LED DRLs placed on either side of the headlamp do look stylish.

Powering the new R7 is Yamaha’s tried and tested twin-cylinder CP2 engine that’s known for delivering excellent power and performance throughout the entire rev band. Its 270-degree crankshaft results in a linear torque delivery for exciting acceleration and limited vibration. It’s the same motor that also powers the MT-07. Speaking of power, the 689cc liquid-cooled engine churns out 73.4 PS at 8,750 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

In terms of equipment, the new Yamaha R7 has a pair of 41mm fully-adjustable KYB USD forks at the front and a horizontally-mounted rear monoshock with preload and rebound adjustability. The anchoring duties are handled by twin 298mm rotors up-front accompanied by radially mounted calipers whereas, at the back, there’s a single rotor.

The new Yamaha R7 also features a fully digital instrument cluster that’s the usual norm these days. It suits the motorcycle’s character and should provide a plethora of information. Yamaha is also offering an optional up-only quickshifter. The new R7 has two colour options - Icon Blue and Yamaha Black.

Regarding the availability of the new Yamaha R7 in India, even though we would like to see the new Japanese twin-cylinder sportbike in our country, the chances of its arrival are bleak at the moment.

For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.