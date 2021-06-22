Yamaha Motor India currently offers Bluetooth connectivity option with select models including the FZS-Fi and FZS-Fi Vintage. The newly launched Yamaha FZ-X and the updated Fascino 125 and Ray ZR scooters are also equipped with this feature. Now, the company aims to implement Bluetooth connectivity option in more products.

During the online launch presentation of the new Yamaha FZ-X, the company also announced its future plans. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler giant aims to provide Bluetooth connectivity option in more products including the Yamaha R15, MT-15 and others.

With the introduction of Bluetooth connectivity option, Yamaha R15, MT-15 and other models will become even better overall packages and, perhaps, lure in more buyers. Although Yamaha has not revealed a timeline, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear the announcement in this regard in the near future.

Currently, there are two types of Bluetooth connectivity apps that Yamaha offers. There’s the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app that has features such as answer back, riding history, locate your bike, e-lock, hazard lamp, battery voltage, and parking record. The other app is called Yamaha Y-Connect. It provides even more features including incoming calls, SMS and email alerts, phone battery level indicator on bike’s instrument cluster, details about the fuel consumption, maintenance recommendation, last parked location, malfunction notification, rev dashboard and more.

In other news, the list of official accessories of the newly launched Yamaha FZ-X has been released. To give customers an option of customising their new FZ-X as per their taste, Yamaha is offering a few official accessories with the motorcycle such as tank pads, chrome mirrors, seat cover, and more. The price of these accessories ranges from INR 300 to INR 1,490.

Following is a detailed table that shows all the Yamaha FZ-X official accessories available along with their prices.