Yamaha R15 and MT-15 Now Costlier, Prices Hiked by up to INR 2.5K

India Yamaha Motor has silently increased the prices of Yamaha R15 v3.0 and MT-15. These models have now become costlier by up to INR 2,500. Apart from the price hike, no other changes have been implemented in either of the motorcycles.

Yamaha R15 v3.0 Price Hike

The Yamaha R15 v3.0 price varies depending on the colour. The 155cc fully-faired motorcycle is available in a total of 4 paint schemes - Thunder Grey, Metallic Red, Racing Blue, and Dark Knight - with (updated) prices starting from INR 1,54,600 and going up to INR 1,56,700.

Following is a detailed Yamaha R15 v3.0 price table for your reference.

Yamaha R15 v3.0 Colour Old Price New Price Price Hike Thunder Grey, Metallic Red INR 1,52,100 INR 1,54,600 INR 2,500 Racing Blue INR 1,53,200 INR 1,55,700 INR 2,500 Dark Knight INR 1,54,200 INR 1,56,700 INR 2,500

Yamaha MT-15 Price Hike

Similar to the R15 v3.0, the MT-15 price is also colour dependent. The eye-catching, naked streetfighter has 3 colour options - Metallic Black, Dark Matt Blue, and Ice Fluo-Vermillion. Check the table below for the old and updated prices.

Yamaha MT-15 Colour Old Price New Price Price Hike Metallic Black, Dark Matt Blue INR 1,40,900 INR 1,42,900 INR 2,000 Ice Fluo-Vermillion INR 1,41,900 INR 1,43,900 INR 2,000

In other news, India Yamaha Motor aims to provide Bluetooth connectivity option in more products including the Yamaha R15, MT-15 and others. The company currently offers this feature with select models including the FZS-Fi, FZS-Fi Vintage, the newly launched Yamaha FZ-X, and the updated Fascino 125 and Ray ZR. Although Yamaha has not revealed a timeline, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear the announcement in this regard in the near future.

Also, based on a new Type Approval document, India Yamaha Motor is likely to add a dual-channel ABS in the MT-15. It’s to be noted that the Yamaha R15 v3.0 already has a dual-channel ABS. Hence, adding the same to the MT-15 shouldn’t be a big hassle for the Japanese company. The updated system will improve the braking performance by providing better stability and control at all speeds without any wheel lockups and skidding even in slippery conditions.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi