New Yamaha FZ-X Official Accessories List with Prices

The new Yamaha FZ-X has been recently launched in the Indian market. With its attractive neo-retro design and interesting features, the 150cc motorcycle brings freshness to the segment. While the bike is yet to arrive at the dealerships for customers to check it out, Yamaha has added it on its official website. The company has also shared the list of official accessories along with their prices.

To give customers an option of customising their new Yamaha FZ-X as per their taste, Yamaha is offering a few official accessories with the motorcycle such as tank pads, chrome mirrors, seat cover, and more. The price of these accessories ranges from INR 300 to INR 1,490.

Following is a detailed table that shows all the Yamaha FZ-X official accessories available along with their prices.

Accessories Price Seat cover INR 300 Tank pad INR 400 Bike cover INR 400 Chrome rearview mirrors INR 800 LED indicators INR 1490 (set of 2 pcs) Rear footrest INR 400 Engine guard INR 800

The seat cover will protect the original seat from any direct damage. It should also provide additional comfort. The tank pad will provide protection to the tank from scratches and also give the rider more grip to hold the motorcycle. The chrome rearview mirrors will enhance the overall styling quotient of the Yamaha FZ-X whereas the LED indicators will improve night and daytime visibility. Moving on, the rear footrest will offer more comfort to the pillion. The engine guard, as the name suggests, will avoid damage to the vehicle in case of a minor crash. Finally, we have the bike cover that will protect the motorcycle from dust and rain. It also protects the paint from harmful UV rays.

The new Yamaha FZ-X is available in two variants. The one without Bluetooth functionality has been priced at INR 1,16,800* whereas if you want to enjoy the features of Bluetooth connectivity you will need to shell out INR 1,19,800*. As for the colour options, there are 3 choices - Metallic Blue, Matte Black, and Matte Copper.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi