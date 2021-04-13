Yamaha MT-15 to Get Dual-Channel ABS, Type Approval Doc Suggests

The braking hardware of the Yamaha MT-15 includes a 282mm front and a 220mm rear rotor aided by a single-channel ABS. Now, based on a new Type Approval document, the Japanese two-wheeler giant is likely to add a dual-channel ABS in the naked streetfighter to enhance its braking performance.

We can see in the Type Approval document image attached above that the “nature of change” mentioned in the paperwork is “addition of make of ABS wheel sensor” and the “base model” is “Yamaha MT-15”. This indicates that Yamaha is planning to implement some changes in the ABS of the MT-15 and, most probably, these alterations are nothing but the inclusion of a dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: Pulsar NS200 vs MT-15 vs 200 Duke - Ultimate Top-End Race

It’s to be noted that the Yamaha R15 v3.0 already has a dual-channel ABS. Hence, adding the same to the MT-15 shouldn’t be a big hassle for the Japanese company. The updated system will improve the braking performance by providing better stability and control at all speeds without any wheel lockups and skidding even in slippery conditions.

If the Yamaha MT-15 gets a dual-channel ABS, the motorcycle would also receive a price hike. Expect an increase of around INR 3000 - INR 4000. The current model is available at INR 1,40,900* for the Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue colour options whereas the Ice Fluo-Vermillion paint scheme will set you back by INR 1,41,900*.

In terms of features, the Yamaha MT-15 has bi-functional LED headlights, a fully-digital instrument cluster with a negative display, 140mm wide rear tyre, side-stand engine cut-off, stylish LED taillamp, aggressive front look, and more. The motorcycle draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes equipped with Yamaha’s VVA technology. The motor is tuned to produce 18.5PS of max power at 10,000rpm and 13.9Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm.

For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi