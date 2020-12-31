Yamaha FZ-X name trademarked in India; could it be for a new ADV tourer?

The Yamaha FZ-X name has been trademarked by the company here in India. Based on the information available on the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Patent Design and Trademarks website, Yamaha had filed the application on 5 November 2020. Speculations say that the Yamaha FZ-X moniker could be used for a new adventure tourer.

The status of the Yamaha FZ-X name is currently 'Advertised bef acc' which means that the application has been advertised before acceptance in the Trademark Journal by the Registrar. This statute allows for any third parties to oppose the trademark application within 4 months from the date of advertisement in the Trademarks Journal.

While it is unclear as to for which motorcycle Yamaha is going to use the FZ-X name, it is evident that it will be a version of the FZ series only. Rumours are that the Japanese firm could be planning to use it for an adventure tourer based on the Yamaha FZ25 range. Considering the growing trend and popularity of entry-level adventure motorcycles in the country, like the KTM 250 Adventure, Hero Xpulse 200; a new quarter-litre entrant from the house of Yamaha would be welcomed by the enthusiasts.

If this turns out to be true, the Yamaha FZ-X adventure tourer would draw power from the same 249cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is already carrying out duties in the FZ25 and FZS-25. It is capable of producing 20.8 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. To suit the new motorcycle’s character, Yamaha would add a pair of knuckle guards, revised ergonomics, tweaked suspension for a comfortable ride, and wider seat. Other features such as a fully-digital instrument cluster, bi-functional LED headlamp, underbelly cowl, and long visor would be carried forward from the current Yamaha FZS-25.

