Yamaha FZ 25 Marvel Edition launched in Brazil, coming to India?

To lure in more customers, especially the youngsters, Yamaha has launched the FZ 25 Marvel Edition in Brazil. This special edition features two new Avengers-inspired colours. While one paint scheme is based on Captain Marvel, the other one draws inspiration by the Black Panther.

The Yamaha FZ 25 (known as Fazer 250 in Brazil) Marvel Edition bears the Avengers logo on the headlight mask. There are also the Marvel decals on the rear side panels. Yamaha has also used the ‘Limited Edition’ stickering to make the quarter-litre motorcycle that much more special. While the Captain Marvel paint scheme of the FZ 25 Marvel Edition has the fictional character’s logo on the front fender, the Black Panther model flaunts its own mark. Overall, the new colour schemes should be liked by the youth and hopefully return some good sales figures for the company.

In India, Yamaha has recently launched the Customise Your Warrior program under which customers can avail the option of building colours for their Yamaha MT-15 by choosing from 11 unique combinations. Apparently, the Ice Fluo Vermillion colour option of the naked motorcycle has received a positive response in the market and Yamaha is providing the necessary options for the customers to help them customise their new MT-15 motorcycles. Considering this and the fact that India also has a huge fan following of the Avengers, Yamaha could introduce the FZ 25 Marvel Edition in our country too. What do you guys think about it? Let us know in the comments below.

In other news, TVS has launched the new SuperSquad Edition of the NTorq 125 last month. The highlight of this new model of the 125cc scooter is the Avengers-inspired graphics available with three attractive colours - Stealth Black, Invincible Red, and Combat Blue.

