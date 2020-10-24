TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition features Avengers-inspired graphics

In an attempt to bring more joy into the lives of the country’s youth, TVS has launched the new SuperSquad Edition of the NTorq 125 right before the upcoming festive season. The highlight of this new model of the 125cc scooter is the Avengers-inspired graphics available with three attractive colours - Stealth Black, Invincible Red, and Combat Blue.

All three colours of the TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition are inspired by a different character from Marvel’s Avengers. For example, the Stealth Black colour of the new scooter draws inspiration from Black Panther and, thus, wears purple accents over the base black colour. Then we have the Invincible Red which clearly tries to depict the highly popular Iron Man. It flaunts its iconic red and gold colourway and decals of the arc reactor.

The last colour option of the new TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition is the Combat Blue which, as you would have guessed by now, is inspired by Captain America. It features a combination of blue, white, and red and has the shield decal at the side of the front fairing.

Apart from giving the NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Avengers-inspired graphics, TVS has gone another step ahead and implemented specific character-based customised UI for the TVS Connect App of the new scooter. This is a really nice touch which should increase the excitement amongst the young buyers manifold.

The new TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition has been priced at INR 77,865*, which makes it INR 2500 costlier than the range-topping NTorq Race Edition that retails at INR 75,365*. So, would you spend the extra money and get yourself the new SuperSquad Edition or is it just too much for your taste? Let us know in the comments.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi