Yamaha MT-15 customisation campaign ‘Customise Your Warrior’ launched

The naked streetfighter look of the Yamaha MT-15 is further enhanced by the attractive Ice Fluo Vermillion colour option that was introduced with the BS6 model of the motorcycle. This new paint scheme has received much appreciation from the enthusiasts. Keeping this in mind, Yamaha has introduced a customisation campaign for the MT-15 called the Customise Your Warrior.

Under the new Yamaha Customise Your Warrior campaign, customers can avail the option of building colours for their MT-15 by choosing from 11 unique combinations. The vehicles will be made by Yamaha based on the order received from the customers. The deliveries will start from Jan 2021 with an exception for the Neon Green colour wheel model whose deliveries will commence a bit late, from March 2021.

With this campaign, the MT-15 will be available in 14 unique colours, out which 3 existing standard colours will be readily available at the dealerships and for the 11 new colour combinations customer can place an order with the authorised dealers. The custom Yamaha MT-15 will cost INR 1,43,900* which means you would need to shell out INR 3000 more than for the Ice Fluo Vermillion model which retails at INR 1,40,900*.

The features of the Yamaha Customise Your Warrior campaign are limited to the cosmetics only. No mechanicals changes are allowed. So powering the MT-15 will be the same 155cc single-cylinder BS6 engine. The liquid-cooled motor comes equipped with Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) and produces 18.5 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 8,500 rpm.

Some of the other key features of the Yamaha MT-15 include:

LED DRLs and bi-functional LED headlamp

Fully-digital instrument cluster with negative display

LED taillamp

Side stand engine cut-off

Single-channel ABS

282mm front disc and 220mm rear disc