Yamaha introduces Bluetooth enabled technology for its two-wheelers

Yamaha has introduced Bluetooth enabled technology for its two-wheelers in India. Initially, this feature will be made available with the FZS-FI Dark Knight variant. However, the entire series of the FZ-FI and FZS-FI motorcycles can be upgraded to this technology by buying the device as an extra accessory at authorized Yamaha dealerships and connect to Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app.

With the introduction of the Bluetooth connectivity feature, the FZS-FI Dark Knight price has been revised. It now costs INR 1,07,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 150cc motorcycle with the new feature will be available for sale from 1 November onwards.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, said:

We are committed to enhancing the buying experience and personalised customer services to two-wheeler customers in India. We want to enhance the ride experience of our customers with connected technologies. The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Application is set to be the most practical, convenient and reliable Bluetooth connectivity technology available for the FZ customers in India and in future, we will expand to all the lineup of our two-wheelers. Each of the functionalities is methodically crafted to help the bikers with a seamless experience of convenience & safety.

The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Application can be downloaded from PlayStore or iOS App Store for free. It can be enabled in just two simple steps of registration. Following are its 6 main features:

Answer Back

E-Lock

Locate my Bike

Hazard

Riding History

Parking Record

Also Read: INR 3.81 lakh 2020 Yamaha MT-25 launched in Malaysia

The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app also indicates individual trip details like Distance, Average Speed, Brake Count and Battery Voltage. The application also stores the last parked location of the bike and helps navigate the rider from their current location to the bike using GPS.

For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.