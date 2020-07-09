Yamaha supports Covid-19 frontline warriors, launches special finance scheme

Yamaha has launched a special finance scheme for the Covid-19 frontline warriors as a gesture for their selflessness and dedication towards work in protecting and serving the society during these unprecedented times. Doctors, medical staff, police force personnel and those involved in providing essential services can avail the benefits of this new scheme from all Yamaha dealerships across the country.

Under the brand’s special finance scheme, all the Covid-19 frontline warriors who purchase a new Yamaha two-wheeler from an authorised dealership can avail a 50% reduction in the first three EMIs of their vehicle’s loan tenure. The company says that this will somewhat help reduce the burden of the EMIs and should aid the Covid-19 frontline warriors to buy their own two-wheeler and avoid commuting in public transport where the risk of getting infected from the coronavirus is higher. Yamaha’s special finance scheme is valid until 31 July 2020.

This is not Yamaha’s first effort to help the Covid-19 frontline warriors of the country. Earlier, the company had run a nationwide Yamaha “Corona Warriors’ Camp” from 8 June to 22 June 2020. The Japanese brand had also conducted special public awareness initiatives like “Thank you frontline warriors” movie featuring dealers, customers and employees, “Thank you” formation in manufacturing facilities, sticker messaging campaign, and a balloon signage campaign.

Since things are gradually returning to some kind of normalcy and Yamaha has reopened its dealerships as well as manufacturing facilities in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India, the company could launch the much-anticipated BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 and BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 anytime soon.

In other news, to continue to support its customers during these difficult times, TVS has once again lent a helping hand and announced the extension of warranty and free service of vehicles for its customers.