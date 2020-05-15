Yamaha has re-opened its dealerships after several weeks of temporary closure due to the nationwide lockdown. The Japanese two-wheeler brand could launch the much-anticipated BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 and BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 now.

India was put under complete lockdown on 25 March 2020 to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. While the nationwide lockdown is still in place, some relaxation in certain areas of the country has been given. On 1 May 2020, the Indian Government announced a set of new guidelines with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities. Following that, Yamaha has now re-opened its dealerships in select cities.

Yamaha took to its social media channels to announce the re-opening of its dealerships. To ensure that the mandatory social distancing norms are maintained at all of its sales outlets, Yamaha has said that customers will need to first book an appointment and then visit the dealership.

Since the Japanese company is slowly resuming its retail operations, it could launch the BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 and BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 now. Both the motorcycles are already listed on the brand’s official website and their spec-sheets have been revealed as well. Yamaha just needs to announce their prices and launch them now.

The BS6 FZ 25 and BS6 FZS 25 employ the same 249 cc single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled mill which churns out 20.8 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

The BS6 FZS 25 is a new addition to the Yamaha FZ line-up. It is identical to the BS6 FZ 25 but since it is a more premium offering, Yamaha has added some exclusive features such as a long visor and a pair of knuckle guards. The BS6 FZS 25 also gets unique colour options that include Patina Green with gold-coloured alloy wheels, Dark Matte Blue with gold-coloured alloy wheels and White Vermillion with black alloy wheels.