Yamaha reopens its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu - IAB Report

After several weeks of temporary closure due to COVID-19, Yamaha has now reopened its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. Initially, only critical functions will be resumed at the company’s Kancheepuram factory.

Yamaha obtained the required permissions to restart operations at its factory in Tamil Nadu from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Kancheepuram District on 5 May 2020. Before resuming operations, the Japanese brand had circulated detailed guidelines among the employees for maintaining a safe and healthy working environment. Yamaha also conducted various awareness sessions to help people understand the importance of these guidelines.

Several safety measures are being followed at the brand’s Kancheepuram factory such as health monitoring, social distancing, maintaining hygiene, safety at workstations, frequent sanitisation of workplaces and staggered timings in the canteen. Operations in Yamaha’s Head Office in Chennai have also resumed. However, the company is promoting work from home and virtual meetings. Only those employees whose physical presence in the office is extremely important are allowed to be at work there.

Last week, Yamaha announced the reopening of its dealerships across the country following the necessary guidelines issued by the Indian Govt. The company is taking all the precautionary measures at its showrooms, workshops and spare parts counters to ensure safety and protection of its customers. So far, almost 50% of Yamaha dealerships have resumed operations.

While Yamaha’s retail operations and production (at Kancheepuram factory) have slowly started functioning again, its other factories situated in Surajpur, UP and Faridabad, Haryana, continue to remain shut. The company is closely monitoring the situation at these locations and will resume operations as per the Indian Govt’s guidelines.

In other news, in March this year, Yamaha had announced extended free service and warranty for its customers in India as a part of its Lifetime Quality Care approach.