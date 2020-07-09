TVS extends warranty & free service for its customers once again

In the wake of the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and the rapidly-evolving health situation in the country, TVS has announced the extension of warranty and free service of vehicles for its customers.

This isn’t the first time the Hosur-based company has taken such a decision. When the nationwide lockdown 1.0 was enforced in the country in March to promote social distancing and curb the spread of the deadly virus, people could not get their vehicles serviced on time or avail the warranty benefits during that period. As a relief for such customers, TVS extended the warranty and free services of vehicles.

Now, to continue to support its customers during these difficult times, TVS has once again lent a helping hand. It has announced that the free service of vehicles that were due between March and April 2020 and were redeemable until June 2020 are now extended to 31 July 2020. Also, for vehicles whose warranty has expired between 1 March and 30 April 2020 and was redeemable until June 2020 has been extended to the end of this month.

While the nationwide lockdown has been lifted by the Government of India and some form of normalcy is restored, the number of positive cases in the country is increasing at an alarming rate. In such circumstances, the announcement of the extension of warranty and free service of vehicles by TVS should help its customers in some or the other way.

Also Read: TVS Ronin & Ronin trademark applications filed by a TVS Group company

In other news, last month, along with the TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6, the Hosur-based two-wheeler giant has also increased the price of the TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6. The 160 cc Apache costs INR 3,500 more now and, thus, its price has touched the INR 1 lakh mark.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more updates on TVS products and other two-wheeler news.