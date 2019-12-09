VW Tiguan Allspace spotted in India, to be launched in Q2 2020 - Report

The VW Tiguan Allspace (VW Tiguan XL) has been spied in India for the first time, courtesy Overdrive. It will be launched in Q2 2020 (April-June 2020) as soon as the BS-VI emission norms kick in.

The VW Tiguan Allspace is the longer version of the regular VW Tiguan which is already sold in India. The Allspace variant has a 215 mm longer body (4,704 mm) and a 110 mm longer wheelbase (2,791 mm). It offers +60 mm knee room for the rear seat passengers and an additional 115 litres of luggage space (730 litres). More importantly, unlike the VW Tiguan, it is made in a 7-seat version as well. India will get the 7-seat version only.

The exterior design of the VW Tiguan Allspace is not all that different from its donor model. The front of its hood has a different contour and it is higher. The chrome bars on the radiator grille have been designed (differently) to blend in with this change. These tweaks might remind one of the VW Atlas (VW Teramont). The silhouette, obviously, is slightly different, beginning from the rear door handle. The rear quarter glass is much larger in the LWB version. The lower line rises towards the top, which is similar to the design of the VW Atlas. Also, the rear section is longer.

The VW Tiguan Allspace will be a replacement for the VW Tiguan in India. Under the hood, it will have a 2.0L TSI engine, the specifications of which are yet to be disclosed. Our bet is on the 132 kW (180 PS)/320 Nm version, along with 7-speed DSG dual-clutch AT and the 4MOTION AWD system.

Expect the VW Tiguan Allspace to be priced from around INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival directly the Honda CR-V, as well as the Skoda Kodiaq, the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour among others.

[Image Source: Overdrive]