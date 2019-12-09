4 new VW SUVs to be launched in India, first one coming in Q2 2020 - Report

Volkswagen has confirmed that it plans to launch four SUV models in India by 2021. It isn't hard to see that it is turning itself into an SUV-majority brand.

Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen passenger cars said, “We will showcase our new brand philosophy and strategy for India 2.0 as well as three of our new SUV offerings at the Auto Expo 2020. The first ones of these will be launched in the second quarter of next year and our smallest SUV, nicknamed A0 SUV, will be rolled out in 2021.”

The first upcoming VW SUV in the list will likely be the VW Tiguan Allspace. Since Volkswagen will probably want to work on upgrading/replacing an existing model to BS-VI, and as the VW Tiguan is already present in the market, getting the VW Tiguan Allspace in India should be relatively an easier task. The replacement of the VW Tiguan with the VW Tiguan Allspace will make more space for the VW T-Roc to slot it. The second launch should be the VW T-Roc, in late-2020. For the uninitiated, its road-testing in India has begun. It will likely be the torchbearer of the 1.5-litre TSI Evo petrol engine in the country.

In early 2021, VW's answer to the Kia Seltos, the MQB A0 IN based SUV that will be unveiled in concept form at Auto Expo 2020, will be launched in India. This will be its biggest launch in our market following the VW Vento back in 2010.

The fourth model has to be the third-gen VW Touareg, and it will most probably be launched by end-2021. By then, it will likely have received a facelift, and expect our market to get the updated model directly.