Vespa Elettrica showcased in India - Live From Auto Expo 2020

Apart from the Aprilia SRX 160 and the SR 160, Piaggio has pulled the covers off the Vespa Elettrica electric scooter also at Auto Expo 2020. If you recall, this scooter was previously rumored for our market.

On the outside, the Elettrica sports the typical Vespa styling and looks no different from the conventional, petrol-powered Vespa scooters. It has a 4.3kWh Lithium-ion battery which sends power a brushless DC motor generating a peak power of 4 kW (5.4 PS).

The Vespa Elettrica features two riding modes, Eco and Power. The former is the ideal mode for daily city commute and allows a range of 100 km, while the latter, as the name suggests, is a performance-oriented mode and leads to the range dropping to 70 km.

The Vespa Elettrica rolls on 12-inch (front) and 10-inch (rear) wheels. It features single-sided trailing link suspension at the front and a monoshock at the back. Its braking duties are handled by a 200 mm disc and a 140 mm drum brake.

Some of the key features of the Vespa Elettrica include LED headlight, LED tail light and a TFT instrument cluster which can be paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth.

The presence of the Vespa Elettrica at Auto Expo 2020 doesn't necessarily mean that it will be launched in India. It is probably just a customer engagement exercise.