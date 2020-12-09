Vespa Elettrica-based new Vespa electric scooter India launch likely in 2022

Piaggio India is expected to introduce a new Vespa electric scooter in India by 2022. The EV will be based on the Vespa Elettrica that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and is already on sale in the European countries.

The new Vespa electric scooter will be specifically developed for the Indian market keeping in mind the particular needs and requirements of the Indian customers. As of now, Piaggio is looking for a suitable powertrain for the new Vespa electric scooter.

Also Read: Ather 450X electric scooter reaches more cities as its demand increases

Addressing the media, Diego Graffi, Piaggio India CEO and Managing Director gave a statement online:

We use our own design, own technology for our electric two-wheelers, and the same will be applied to the new Vespa electric scooter. We're looking at the right powertrain for the Indian market because we don't believe in sourcing the powertrain and technology from outside vendors.

Since the new Vespa electric scooter will be based on the Vespa Elettrica, both of them would have common design and features. The latter has a mix of retro and modern elements like curvy body panels, full-LED lighting, chrome highlights, etc. It also comes equipped with a full-colour TFT instrument cluster that shows information like speed, battery capacity, range, odometer, and more. Customers also benefit from Bluetooth connectivity and can pair their smartphone with the electric scooter via the Vespa Connect app.

The Vespa Elettrica has a 4.3 kWh lithium-ion battery which powers up a brushless DC motor generating maximum power of 4 kW (5.4 PS) and 200 Nm of peak torque. It takes 4.0 hours to fully charge the battery pack. There are two riding modes, namely Eco and Power. The former is ideal for city commutes while the latter, as the name suggests, is a performance mode. The Vespa Elettrica range varies as per the variant and the riding mode, and it is as high as 100 km.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com to get the latest Vespa news and updates about other two-wheelers.