2020 Vespa range unveiled - Live from Auto Expo 2020

Piaggio India is among the few two-wheeler brands that are attending the Auto Expo 2020. The company unveiled a brand new Aprilia scooter, the SRX 160 at the biennial motoring event. Along with the new Aprilia scooter, Piaggio India also showcased the 2020 Vespa range that will reach the Indian market this year.

Also Read: BS-VI Vespa and Aprilia scooters launched in India

Vespa SXL/VXL Facelift

The updated iterations of the Vespa SXL and VXL scooters retain the retro-styling, although they now receive full LED headlight that adds a touch of modern look and premium appeal to the vehicles. The front fascia also witnesses the addition of a tinted visor. The new visor, along with chrome mirrors, enhances the retro looks of the scooters. The front blinkers continue to occupy the space on the apron.

The hardware specifications remain identical to the old (BS-IV) scooter. Thus, shock absorption tasks are handled by a single sidearm front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics and rear suspension with dual-effect hydraulic shock absorber. Anchoring power comes from a 200 mm ventilated disc brake at the front and a 140 mm drum brake at the back. The 125 cc range is equipped with CBS tech while the 150 cc variants use ABS.

Limited Edition Vespa Racing Sixties

The Limited Edition Vespa Racing Sixties appears to be based on the SXL 150 (assuming based on the headlight design and the disc brake at the front). The scooter uses a white base paint along with red stripes that give it a retro and an instantly appealing look. The golden coloured alloy wheels further enhance the aesthetics and visual appeal of the scooter. The equipment on the scooter, similar to the Vespa SXL/VXL Facelift, include an LED headlight and a tinted visor at the front.

The braking hardware on the limited edition scooter comprises a 200 mm ventilated disc brake and a 140 mm drum brake at the front and the back respectively. Considering that the scooter is based on the 150 range, the safety net is handled by ABS. The suspension setup, similar to the standard Vespa SXL/VXL, comprises a single sidearm with Anti-Dive feature at the front and hydraulic shock absorber at the back.

Apart from the models mentioned above, Piaggio India also showcased the European version of the Vespa Elettrica at the motoring event. The electric motor powered Vespa will be a part of the company's India portfolio.

Also Read: BS-VI Aprilia SR 160 starts reaching showrooms

Piaggio India has confirmed that the updated Vespa scooters (Vespa RED, Vespa SXL/VXL and Limited Edition Vespa Racing Sixties) will be launched in Q2 2020. Prices will be announced at the launch event.