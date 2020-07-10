2020 Vespa VXL & Vespa SXL facelift models pre-bookings start, launch soon

Piaggio India has started accepting pre-bookings for the 2020 Vespa VXL facelift and 2020 Vespa SXL facelift models. Both the updated range of scooters will be launched in India very soon.

Interested customers can book the 2020 Vespa VXL facelift and 2020 Vespa SXL facelift models online by paying a token amount of INR 1,000. They will also get online benefits worth INR 2,000. The company has announced in a press statement that the new scooters have already been shipped and will be available at all the dealerships across the country. While Piaggio India has not released an exact launch date, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India has confirmed that the 2020 Vespa VXL and SXL facelifts will be launched this month.

If we talk about the changes in the upcoming 2020 Vespa VXL facelift and 2020 Vespa SXL facelift models, there would not be many. Expect these scooters to come equipped with new LED headlights, LED DRLs, and a USB charging port.

As far as the engine is concerned, there will be two options - 125cc and 150cc. The 2020 Vespa VXL 125 facelift and 2020 Vespa SXL 125 facelift will be powered by the BS6 124.45cc single-cylinder mill that comes with fuel injection and is capable of producing 9.9 hp of power and 9.6 Nm of torque.

On the other hand, the higher capacity 2020 Vespa VXL 150 and 2020 Vespa SXL 150 will use the BS6 149.5cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine that produces 10.5 hp of power and 10.6 Nm of torque.

While Piaggio India has not revealed the prices of the 2020 Vespa VXL facelift and 2020 Vespa SXL facelift models, considering the added features, expect them to come at a slight premium over their predecessors.

In other news, Piaggio India has launched the Vespa Notte 125 BS6. At INR 91,864*, it is the most affordable Vespa in the company’s entire line-up.

*Ex-showroom