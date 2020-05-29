Vespa Notte 125 BS6 launched, priced at INR 91,864 - Report

Piaggio India has launched the Vespa Notte 125 BS6. At INR 91,864*, it is the most affordable Vespa in the company’s entire line-up.

Vespa Notte 125 BS6 Specs

When compared to the BS4 version, the new Vespa Notte 125 BS6 has no changes other than a revised engine that has 3 catalytic converters. The upgraded 125 cc single-cylinder engine comes with fuel-injection. It also has 3 valves, aluminium cylinder head, overhead cam and roller rocker arm. This engine is tuned to produce 7.30 kW or 9.92 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm. The peak torque of 9.6 Nm is generated at 5,500 rpm. As for the transmission, there is a CVT unit.

Vespa Notte 125 BS6 Features

Just like the other Vespa scooters, the Notte 125 BS6 has a retro-modern design. It features a round headlamp, old-school rearview mirrors, wide and comfortable seat, single-piece pillion grab rail and spacious floorboard. To keep the cost of the Notte 125 BS6 low, Vespa has cut some corners. For example, full-LED lighting is absent, and there's no front disc brake either, not even as an option.

The Vespa Notte 125 BS6 comes with thinner 90 mm wide tyres (both front and rear) that are wrapped around 10-inch wheels. As for the braking, instead of ABS, it has CBS (Combined Braking System). The shock absorption comes from aircraft-derived single sidearm front suspension with anti-dive characteristics and rear suspension with dual-effect hydraulic shock absorber.

The new Vespa Notte 125 BS6 has a sticker price of INR 91,864*. Even though this makes it the most affordable Vespa scooter in India, it is INR 17k dearer than the Vespa Notte 125 BS4 which retailed at INR 74,831*.

Also Read: Vespa and Aprilia dealerships start re-opening in India

Model BS4 Price* BS6 Price* Price Hike Vespa Notte 125 INR 74,831 INR 91,864 INR 17,033

In other news, Piaggio India has also launched the Vespa VXL 149 BS6 and Vespa SXL 149 BS6 at INR 1,22,664* and INR 1,26,650* respectively.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com to get the latest Vespa news and updates about other two-wheelers.

*Ex-showroom

[Source: bikedekho.com]