Vespa VXL 125 BS6 launched, priced at INR 1.10 lakh - IAB Report

Along with the Vespa SXL 125 BS6, Piaggio India has also launched the Vespa VXL 125 BS6 in India. The new scooter is available in a wide range of colour options and has been priced at INR 1,10,345*.

The new Vespa VXL 125 BS6 is quite identical to the Vespa SXL 125 BS6. Both the scooters share several parts and components including the 125cc engine. It is a BS6-compliant mill which features 3 catalytic converters. The single-cylinder powerplant comes with 3 valves, aluminium cylinder head, overhead cam and roller rocker arm along with variable spark timing management. Piaggio India has tuned the engine to churn out 7.30kW or 9.9PS of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 9.6Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm.

In terms of aesthetics, the Vespa VXL 125 BS6 comes equipped with a round LED headlamp and classic chrome rearview mirrors. The front apron incorporates a unique V-grille and side turn indicators. The semi-digital instrument cluster offers a good amount of information which is easily legible. The robust 5-spoke alloy wheels add to the overall look of the scooter. The seat not only provides a comfortable riding experience for both the rider and pillion but also act as an aesthetic element.

Just like the SXL 125 BS6, the suspension set up of the new VXL 125 BS6 has aircraft-derived single sidearm front suspension with anti-dive characteristics and dual-effect hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. A 200mm front ventilated disc and 140mm drum at the rear along with CBS handle the braking on the scooter.

The Vespa VXL 125 BS6 has 7 colour options - Matte Black, Yellow, Vibrant Red, Azzuro Provenza, Vibrant Pink, White, and Maze Grey.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi