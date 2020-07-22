Vespa SXL 125 BS6 launched, priced at INR 1.13 lakh - IAB Report

Piaggio India has launched the Vespa SXL 125 BS6 in the country. The new scooter with a more eco-friendly engine and some additional features has been priced at INR 1,13,592*.

Vespa scooters are famous for their retro-modern design and the new SXL 125 BS6 is no exception. It has a very charming visual appeal thanks to the curved body panels. Piaggio India has also kept the use of chrome to just the right amount to maintain the overall look of the scooter.

The Vespa SXL 125 BS6 has a rectangular LED headlamp which sets it apart from the other models in the company’s line-up. It also features an updated front apron that comes with a unique V-shaped grille. The 5-spoke alloy wheels are wrapped around wider tyres. The scooter also has a semi-digital instrument cluster that is easy to read. The seat has been contoured to provide the maximum amount of comfort to both the rider and pillion.

Powering the new Vespa SXL 125 is a 125cc, BS6-compliant, single-cylinder engine which is capable of producing 7.30kW or 9.9PS of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 9.6Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The powerplant features 3 valves, aluminium cylinder head, overhead cam and roller rocker arm along with variable spark timing management. Piaggio India has also added 3 catalytic converters to meet the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards.

As for the hardware, the Vespa SXL 125 BS6 has aircraft-derived single sidearm front suspension with anti-dive characteristics and dual-effect hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. The braking comes from a single 200mm ventilated disc at the front and 140mm drum at the rear. For enhanced and safe braking, CBS has also been provided.

The Vespa SXL 125 BS6 is available in 5 colour options - Matte Black, Matte Red Dragon, Orange, Matte Blue, and White.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi