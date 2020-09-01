Vespa Racing Sixties scooters launched, are based on Vespa SXL models

Piaggio India has launched the Vespa Racing Sixties scooters. There are two variants - 125cc and 150cc which are based on the BS6 model of the Vespa SXL 125 and SXL 149 respectively. The Vespa Racing Sixties is available at a starting price of INR 1.20 lakh*.

The Vespa Racing Sixties scooters were showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in February. Piaggio India has launched them in the market now. The new scooters have the same internals as their parent models. The only difference is in terms of aesthetics; the colour scheme to be precise.

The new Vespa Racing Sixties are inspired by the racing liveries of the 1960s. The base colour is white which is complemented by the red stripes found on certain parts of the scooters such as the front fender, front apron, and rear side panels. Piaggio India has also used golden colour alloy wheels for a premium touch. Other parts of the scooters like the headlight surround, rearview mirrors, and exhaust shield are finished in matte black.

Since the new Vespa Racing Sixties are based on the BS6 Vespa SXL models, hence, they run on familiar engines. The 125cc model of the Racing Sixties features a 125cc, 3-valve motor that makes 9.7 bhp of power and 9.6 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 150cc variant draws power from a 150cc, 3-valve engine with 10.2 bhp and 10.6 Nm.

Vespa Racing Sixties Price

Vespa Racing Sixties Variant Price* 125cc model INR 1.20 lakh 150cc model INR 1.32 lakh

For reference, the BS6 Vespa SXL 125 costs INR 1,120,49* whereas the SXL 149 will set you back by INR 1,25,107*.

Some of the other features of the new Vespa Racing Sixties scooters are:

LED headlamp

Semi-digital instrument cluster

8-litre fuel tank

CBS (125cc model) and ABS (150cc model)

Single-sided link-type front suspension

Dual-effect hydraulic shock absorber at the rear

*Ex-showroom, Pune