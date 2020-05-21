Vespa and Aprilia dealerships start re-opening in India - IAB Report

Piaggio India has started re-opening Vespa and Aprilia dealerships in India. All the dealerships will follow strict safety protocols given by the company in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Indian Government.

Vespa and Aprilia dealerships have resumed operations in the State of Karnataka. The sales outlets are now open in 8 cities including Bangalore, Mysore, Belgaum, Mangalore, Bijapur, Davangere, Shimoga and Udupi, after obtaining the required permissions from the local authorities.

Speaking about the re-opening of Vespa and Aprilia dealerships, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “We have been working together with our dealers in navigating through the new reality and the opening of dealerships is a key step in that direction. Keeping in mind the anxiety of our customers, we had previously announced the extension of original equipment warranty and free service expires in lockdown period, and our dealerships are prepared to address all vehicle sales and service requirements.”

To ensure the maximum safety of the employees and customers, Piaggio India has ensured that the dealerships are completely sanitised. Also, specific guidelines such as contactless greetings, wearing protective gear, using hand sanitizers, maintaining social distancing will be followed. In fact, the usage of the Aarogya Setu mobile app has been made mandatory as well. To reduce social gathering, customers are requested to call the Vespa dealership and/or Aprilia dealership, book an appointment and then make a visit.

In other news, the Vespa VXL 149 BS6 and Vespa SXL 149 BS6 scooters have been launched in India at INR 1,22,664* and INR 1,26,650* respectively. The company also announced the Vespa Elegante 149 BS6 and is expected to launch the scooter very soon.

Also, Aprilia has postponed the launch of the SXR 160 maxi-scooter in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-new model is expected to be launched by the end of September or early October 2020 now.