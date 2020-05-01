Everything you need to know about the Vespa Elettrica electric scooter

The Piaggio Group entered the rapidly growing electric two-wheeler industry with the possibly India-bound Vespa Elettrica. The electric scooter has the same charm of the petrol-powered Vespa scooters and at the same time, it is also more eco-friendly. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vespa Elettrica.

Vespa Elettrica Development

The Piaggio Group announced the Vespa Elettrica project at the EICMA 2016 in Milan. This project was the Piaggio Group’s commitment to change people’s mobility. The concept turned into the final version and the production-ready Vespa Elettrica was first introduced to the world at EICMA 2017.

The production of the Vespa Elettrica started in September 2017 and almost a year later, online bookings were opened. European countries were the first to get the Eletrrica followed by the USA in 2019. The Asian launch also took place in 2019.

Vespa Elettrica Specifications

Vespa has fitted a 4.2 kWh lithium-ion battery in the Elettrica. This battery is used by a brushless DC motor generating maximum power of 4 kW (5.4 PS) and 200 Nm of peak torque. The battery pack needs 4 hours to achieve a 100% charge.

Aspect 45 km/h Specification 70 km/h Specification Length 1,870 mm 1,870 mm Width 735 mm 735 mm Height 1,150 mm 1,150 mm Wheelbase 1,350 mm 1,350 mm Seat Height 790 mm 790 mm Weight (with battery) 130 kg 130 kg Power Unit Producer Piaggio Group Piaggio Group Continuous Power 3.5 kW 3.6 kW Maximum Power 4 kW 4 kW Motor Torque 200 Nm (at the wheel) 200 Nm (at the wheel) Battery Voltage 48 V 48 V Battery Capacity 86 Ah 86 Ah Battery Energy 4.2 kWh 4.2 kWh Battery Cell Producer LG Chem LG Chem Battery Recharge Time 4 hours (with a voltage of 220 V) 4 hours (with a voltage of 220 V) Battery Life 1,000 cycles (residual capacity 80%) 1,000 cycles (residual capacity 80%) Battery Weight 25 kg 25 kg Energy Recovery Yes Yes Top Speed (Eco/Power) 30 km/h / 45 km/h 45 km/h / 70 km/h Range (Eco/Power) 100 km / 80 km 100 km / 70 km Front Tyre 110/70 - 12-inch 110/70 - 12-inch Rear Tyre 120/70 - 11-inch 120/70 - 11-inch Front Brake 200 mm disc 200 mm disc Rear Brake 140 mm drum 140 mm drum Combined Braking System No Yes

The Elettrica has two riding modes - Eco and Power. The Eco Mode is designed for daily city commutes whereas the Power Mode, as the name suggests, is created for extracting the maximum performance. The Vespa Elettrica range varies as per the variant and the riding mode. It can go as high as 100 km. There’s also a reverse mode in the electric scooter.

Vespa Elettrica Features

Just like the petrol-powered Vespa scooters, the Vespa Elettrica features a mix of retro and modern elements such as curved body panels, full-LED lighting and chrome embellishments. The under-seat storage compartment of the Vespa Elettrica has enough space to keep a helmet. It also contains the battery recharge cable.

The electric scooter is available in 6 colour options - Electric Blue, Green Boreal, Deep Black, Light Yellow, Chrome and Smoke Grey. The Green Boreal and Smoke Grey colours are available in only the 45 km/h variant. Each colour basically highlights some parts of the electric scooter like the wheel rim edges, logo outline, seat stitching, front apron edges, etc.

The Vespa Elettrica comes equipped with a 4.3-inch fully-digital coloured TFT instrument cluster. It shows a bunch of information such as speedometer, clock, battery temperature, battery range, odometer. It also has Bluetooth connectivity and can be paired with a smartphone via the Vespa Connect app. Using this feature, the rider can answer calls, view message notifications, activate voice commands and manage music.

Vespa Elettrica Indian Launch

India had its first glimpse of the Vespa Elettrica at Auto Expo 2018. The electric scooter was showcased once again at this year’s Auto Expo in February. Vespa has been quiet about the Elettrica’s launch in our country. However, earlier reports tell us that the electric scooter is expected to see the light of the day in June, which we are really doubt will happen, especially now after the Coronavirus outbreak.

Since Vespa will be bringing the Elettrica to India via the CBU route from Italy, the electric scooter will cost a bomb. To give you an idea, in Italy, the Vespa Elettrica costs a whopping EUR 6,410 (INR 5.28 lakh) for the 45 km/h variant. The 70 km/h variant is even more expensive and retails at EUR 6,710 (INR 5.52 lakh). No matter how badly Vespa tries to cut costs, we doubt it'd be feasible to launch the Elettrica in India. What is your opinion about the same? Let us know in the comments section below.

