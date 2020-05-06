Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter launch in India postponed - Report

Aprilia has postponed the launch of the SXR 160 maxi-scooter in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-new model is expected to be launched by the end of September or early October 2020 now.

The Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 in February. Thanks to the Italian design, the two-wheeler grabbed a lot of attention. At the motor show, Aprilia confirmed that it will launch the new SXR 160, along with the Aprilia SXR 125, in India sometime in Q3 this year and that the bookings will start in August. However, the company has now postponed the launch.

As per the latest media reports, Aprilia wants to maintain the development time for the SXR 160. It doesn’t want to rush things, to ensure that the final product is flawless. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the company’s schedule and caused a delay in the launch of the Aprilia SXR 160 by one and a half months. The deliveries of the upcoming maxi-scooter are concerned, they will start soon after the launch.

Aprilia has not disclosed the official specifications of the SXR 160 but it is quite likely that the Italian maxi-scooter would use the 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve fuel-injected engine that powers the Aprilia SR 160 BS6. This mill produces 11 PS and 11.6 Nm of torque.

Aprilia SXR 160 Key Features

LED headlights

LED DRLs

Telescopic forks

Alloy wheels

Front disc brake

ABS/CBS

Chrome-plated exhaust heat shield

Large comfortable seat

Twin-LED taillight with LED signature lighting

Full-digital instrument cluster

Split glovebox with a USB charger at the front

Large under-seat storage space with light

Large tinted windscreen

The Aprilia SXR 160 will be a more premium offering than the Aprilia SR 160. The price of the Aprilia SR 160 BS6 starts at INR 1.04 lakh* and goes all the way up to INR 1.13 lakh*, and so, the Aprilia SXR 160 could be priced in the INR 1.15-1.25 lakh* range.