Vespa VXL 149 & Vespa SXL 149 BS6 scooters launched - IAB Report

05/05/2020
Piaggio India has launched the Vespa VXL 149 BS6 and Vespa SXL 149 BS6. These new scooters, which replace the Vespa VXL 150 and Vespa SXL 150 respectively, come equipped with 3 catalytic converters to control the output of harmful emissions.

The Vespa SXL 149 BS6 costs INR 1,26,650 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The biggest change in the BS6 models of the Vespa VXL 149 and Vespa SXL 149 is the engine. Both the scooters are powered by a 149 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, 3-valve mill that produces 7.70 kW or 10.46 PS of power and 10.6 Nm of torque. In comparison, their Vespa VXL 150 and Vespa SXL 150 had a 150 cc engine which churned out 7.4 kW or 10.06 PS of power and 10.9 Nm of torque.

AspectVXL 149 & SXL 149 BS4VXL 149 & SXL 149 BS6
Engine typeSingle-cylinder, 3-valve, SOHCSingle-cylinder, 3-valve, SOHC
Displacement150 cc149 cc
Maximum power7.4 kW or 10.06 PS at 6,750 rpm7.70 kW or 10.46 PS at 7,600 rpm
Maximum torque10.9 Nm at 5,000 rpm10.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm
TransmissionCVTCVT

Apart from the engine, Piaggio India has implemented no significant changes in the Vespa VXL 149 and Vespa SXL 149 BS6 scooters. Some of their key features include:

  • Monocoque Full-Steel Body Construction
  • Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
  • Rear suspension with Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber
  • 200 mm Ventilated Front Disc Brake and 140 mm Rear Drum Brake
  • ABS

The Vespa VXL 149 and Vespa SXL 149 have the same dimensions as their BS4 counterparts. They are 1,770 mm long, 690 mm wide and 1,140 mm tall.

Vespa VXL 149 BS6 and Vespa SXL 149 BS6 Price

ModelPrice*
Vespa VXL 149 BS6INR 1,22,664
Vespa SXL 149 BS6INR 1,26,650

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Vespa VXL 149 - Image Gallery

