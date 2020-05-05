Vespa VXL 149 & Vespa SXL 149 BS6 scooters launched - IAB Report

Piaggio India has launched the Vespa VXL 149 BS6 and Vespa SXL 149 BS6. These new scooters, which replace the Vespa VXL 150 and Vespa SXL 150 respectively, come equipped with 3 catalytic converters to control the output of harmful emissions.

The biggest change in the BS6 models of the Vespa VXL 149 and Vespa SXL 149 is the engine. Both the scooters are powered by a 149 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, 3-valve mill that produces 7.70 kW or 10.46 PS of power and 10.6 Nm of torque. In comparison, their Vespa VXL 150 and Vespa SXL 150 had a 150 cc engine which churned out 7.4 kW or 10.06 PS of power and 10.9 Nm of torque.

Aspect VXL 149 & SXL 149 BS4 VXL 149 & SXL 149 BS6 Engine type Single-cylinder, 3-valve, SOHC Single-cylinder, 3-valve, SOHC Displacement 150 cc 149 cc Maximum power 7.4 kW or 10.06 PS at 6,750 rpm 7.70 kW or 10.46 PS at 7,600 rpm Maximum torque 10.9 Nm at 5,000 rpm 10.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm Transmission CVT CVT

Apart from the engine, Piaggio India has implemented no significant changes in the Vespa VXL 149 and Vespa SXL 149 BS6 scooters. Some of their key features include:

Monocoque Full-Steel Body Construction

Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics

Rear suspension with Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber

200 mm Ventilated Front Disc Brake and 140 mm Rear Drum Brake

ABS

The Vespa VXL 149 and Vespa SXL 149 have the same dimensions as their BS4 counterparts. They are 1,770 mm long, 690 mm wide and 1,140 mm tall.

Vespa VXL 149 BS6 and Vespa SXL 149 BS6 Price

Model Price* Vespa VXL 149 BS6 INR 1,22,664 Vespa SXL 149 BS6 INR 1,26,650

*Ex-showroom, Delhi