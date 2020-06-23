The world-renowned Italian motorcycle company MV Agusta is working on a heavily-updated model of the mighty F3 800. The more capable and equipped version of the 3-cylinder supersport motorbike is expected to make its global debut next year.

Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta has confirmed that the updated F3 800 is under development. He also affirmed that the upcoming motorcycle will feature a much more advanced and comprehensive electronics package. Apart from that, Sardarov didn’t reveal any other detail.

The current model of the MV Agusta F3 800 is already a fantastic motorcycle that has a plethora of electronic rider aids such as traction control, ride-by-wire, quickshifter, Bosch ABS with race mode. This means that the updated F3 800 is likely to come with features like multiple-axis IMU with cornering ABS, several riding modes, and much more. MV Agusta would also add a fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, which has become a standard feature in most of the modern motorcycles.

As far as the design is concerned, the MV Agusta F3 800 is one of the best-looking supersport motorcycles in the world. Just like other MV Agusta bikes, the F3 800 is also a work of art. Considering its immense popularity amongst the enthusiasts, the company wouldn’t alter the styling of the updated F3 800 much. Perhaps, it would improve the fit-and-finish, add new colour schemes and fresh graphics.

Presently, the MV Agusta F3 800 is powered by a 798cc, inline 3-cylinder engine which spits out 148 bhp at 13,000 revs and 88 Nm at 10,600 revs. This powerhouse will undergo various changes to comply with the more stringent and stricter emission standards. It would be interesting to see the output numbers of the updated F3 800.

In other news, the Italian company also has an MV Agusta Cruiser and MV Agusta Scrambler in the pipeline. Both these motorcycles are expected to be unveiled in the next two years.

