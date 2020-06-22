MV Agusta cruiser bike to be launched in the next 2 years - Report

The iconic Italian two-wheeler brand MV Agusta is looking to enter the cruiser segment. The company has plans to launch a cruiser motorcycle in the next two years, the latest media reports say.

MV Agusta is world-famous for making beautiful and high-end performance bikes, be it naked or fully-faired machines. However, now it seems that the brand wants to explore new genres. Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta, has revealed that the company has plans to enter the cruiser segment. In fact, an MV Agusta cruiser bike could reach dealerships in the next two years.

While no details of any sorts regarding the MV Agusta cruiser bike are available at the moment, it could be possible that the motorcycle is already under development. Since it is an MV Agusta, it would feature high-quality materials and top-notch equipment such as the new 2nd-gen 5.5-inch TFT instrument cluster that supports MV Ride smartphone app. It would be interesting to see how MV Agusta would compete with some of the leading names in the cruiser segment like Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle.

In other news, MV Agusta has cut ties with MotoRoyale, a superbike multi-brand initiative by Kinetic which has dealt with several high-end motorcycle brands such as SWM, Hyosung, FB Mondial, Norton Motorcycles here in India. The Italian firm has parted ways with Kinetic MotoRoyale because of constant misinterpretations of the contracts. Also, Kinetic MotoRoyale didn’t represent MV Agusta in India the way it should have. Therefore, MV Agusta will appoint a new partner with whom it will launch BS6 bikes in our country.

MV Agusta, however, hasn’t revealed any details concerning its new partner in India. It is also tight-lipped about the launch timeline of its BS6 bikes. Perhaps, the COVID-19 crisis might have delayed the company’s plans for our market.

